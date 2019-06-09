Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA SUSAN FARIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The Manager PATRICIA SUSAN FARIS Patricia Susan Faris did not want to die at home. In one of her last managerial moments, Pat gave her mortality the shrug at Kennewick's Trios Hospital at 1:30 on Monday afternoon, May 20, 2019. She did not lose consciousness until she had drawn each friend and family member into a private farewell and dictated a full page of directions to her best friend Brenda. Pat was born to Robert and Rhea Rea in Bellingham, WA on April 22, 1946. With older brothers Terry, Larry, & younger brother Bob, Pat honed her managerial skills early. They all moved to Coupeville on Whidbey Island when she was 4. Pat graduated from high school there, worked and waited for her boyfriend Bill to complete his time in the Army, and it is where her parents are now buried on a hillside overlooking Ebey's Landing. Pat and Bill were married in June 1968, they had their first son Jeff and 4 years later their son Chris. Once again, she was surrounded by a pack of males to manage. They all moved to the Tri-Cities in 1979 where they all still reside. Pat began her career in banking with Sea First Bank in 1977, which later was acquired by Bank of America. Known by both family and co-workers as the List Queen, Pat used her formidable skills with Bank of America until retiring in 2010. She loved working with the public and was always soft-spoken, firm but helpful. In retirement, Pat turned her management skills toward grand mothering and hobbies such as tole painting, bunco groups and making jewelry. Pat was a strong force in her family and made every holiday a big deal. Her three grandchildren have received overflowing baskets for every significant occasion, reflecting her overflowing love and pride in each one of them. Pat is preceded in death by her mother and father, her in-laws Earl and Dorothy Faris, and her brother Terry. Surviving her are her husband Bill, and brothers Bob and Larry; sons Jeff (Emily) and Chris (Robyn). Many tears were shed in the hospital when she noted that she would miss out on the lives of her grandchildren: Ryne, Tyler and Kylie. Pat told the family to have a party after her passing, and a party we will give her. We will miss this kind, generous and wonderful woman who left this earth too soon. Friends please join us in a celebration of life for Pat Faris Saturday June 15, 2019 from 2pm-4pm at the CG Public House in Kennewick. In lieu of Flowers please include a note to the family and share a memory of Pat.

Published in Tri-City Herald on June 9, 2019

