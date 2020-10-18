Patricia Tolan

July 2, 1941 - October 5, 2020

Kennewick, Washington - Patricia Ann Tolan (Putnam) 79

July 2, 1941 – October 5, 2020

Pat was born in Long Beach, California to Helen and Harry Tolan. She was preceded in death by her mother Helen and her Father Harry, her sister Beanie, her brother Jim and her infant daughter Bobbie.

Pat is survived by her daughter Sherry Putnam, granddaughter Brandy Bustamante, sisters Myrna Garver, Marge Galloway, Susie Gulliver and brother Bill Tolan.

Pat resided in the Tri-Cities for over 50 years and worked for Goodwill Industries until her passing.

Throughout her life she touched many lives with her positive, happy personality. Pat was loved by all, and will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Pat's name to the local Hospice Organization.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store