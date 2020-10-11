Patricia Yeager
October 30, 1932 - October 5, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Patricia Ann (Nelson)Yeager died in the light of Christ on October 5th, 2020, at her daughter's home in Kennewick, surrounded by her family.
Patricia was born on October 30, 1932 to Laura (Fawver) and William J. Nelson in Spokane. She graduated from Rodgers High School and attended Simpson Bible College in Seattle where she met Douglas C. Yeager. They were married in Hillyard Baptist Church on August 5th, 1956. Patty sold her double bass she played in high school to buy a car and they set out to begin their lives together.
She served the high calling of preacher's wife in Santa Barbara, California, Hiawatha and Salt Lake City in Utah, and finally in Spokane, where they served churches in Garden Valley, Incheleum, and Spokane Valley.
In 1968 the family joined Beacon Chapel, where they all made many good friends and wonderful experiences. Doug and Pat served in many ways, and sang duets with their signature Tenor/Alto combination. Pat began her long and fruitful career teaching piano.
In 1974 the family moved to Lacey, Washington, and promptly joined Olympia-Lacey Church of God, where they built a lifetime of friendship with so many wonderful people. They raised their family in a home that resonated with music, love and kindness.
In 1996 they moved to Kennewick and joined Columbia Community Church and remained there through thick and thin.
Pat sold Avon, delivered for the Daily Olympian, and nurtured a host of piano students through many years of patience and grace. She mentored many others through Mothers of Preschoolers and Bible Study Fellowship.
Pat and Doug traveled the world visiting their far flung children, from Japan to Belize to Germany and all over the USA. They loved Cannon Beach, Leavenworth, Rainbow Lake, and treasured walking in the gardens at Grange Park.
Patricia is survived by her sister in law MaryEllen Nelson, and her children Clifford (Kim), daugher-in-law Karen, Cindy (Steven) Ely, and Greg (Carol) Yeager; eight grandchildren John David (Adria) Yeager, Matthew James (Karina Alejandra)Yeager, Bethany Elizabeth Yeager, Samuel Edward Hezekiah Yeager, Peter Douglas Ely, Abigail Rose Lydia Yeager, Annalisa Rose Ely and Kayla May St Hilaire and two great grand children, Chloe Wren Yeager and Heidi Rose Yeager.
A memorial service will take place at Grange Park on Wednesday, October 14th at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
.