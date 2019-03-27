Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICK D. CALDWELL. View Sign

PATRICK D. CALDWELL Patrick D. Caldwell of Bradenton Fl., passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019 in the presence of his loving wife Linda. Pat was born in Richland, Wa. on February 12, 1947 to Mary and Charles Caldwell. He attended Richland schools, graduating from Col. High in 1965. He served in the Navy after high school. While on a River Boat in Vietnam, he was wounded when his boat was blown up. He was a very proud Vietnam veteran and received a Quilt of Valor in 2016. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Mary Caldwell, Father, Charles Caldwell, Brothers Robert and Timothy Caldwell. He leaves behind, his wife Linda, Brother Mike Caldwell and several nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him dearly. As requested by Patrick, there will not be any services.

