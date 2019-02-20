Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICK DAVID FLEMING. View Sign

PATRICK DAVID FLEMING Patrick David Fleming, age 51, of Richland died peacefully at home with his family on 16 February after a courageous fight with a brain tumor (GBM). He approached this journey with an incredible sense of humor and a great demeanor, never showing anger at this terrible disease. Patrick was born in Pasco on January 16, 1968. He was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident and Kamiakin graduate. He graduated from WSU majoring in social sciences which led to his job at TRIOS/RCCH. His father, Bruce, and numerous Pitbull rescues preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving family - mother Joyce, sister Teresa (Steven), brother Michael (Daniel), nieces Catherine and Hannah, and faithful buddy Beau. He also leaves behind many caring aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He spent quite a bit of time helping his mother and her friends since his father's passing and who will also miss him greatly. As a WSU alum, Patrick could be seen throughout the Tri-Cities always sporting his WSU attire. His favorite pastimes were spending time with the Tim and Sandra Zilar family, golfing, camping with friends, skiing, snowshoeing, hunting, cheering on his COUGS, and spending time with his dogs. The family wishes to thank all of those who offered prayers and helped with care during his cancer. Especially Dr. Fora's entire office (Trios/RCCH), Dr. Lynne Taylor's team (UofW Alvord Brain Tumor Center), and Tri-Cities Chaplaincy. In lieu of flowers, memorials/ donations can be made to Ben-Franklin Humane Society, Tri-Cities Chaplaincy, or Tri-City Cancer Center. At Patrick's request there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Life Tributes Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements. The family invites you to sign their online guestbook at

