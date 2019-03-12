PATRICK DAVID FLEMING

PATRICK DAVID FLEMING "Celebration of Life" Patrick David Fleming, age 51, of Richland died peacefully at home with his family on February 16th after a courageous fight with a brain tumor (GBM). Though we grieve our loss, there is joy, too, in having known and loved such a special person. Please join us in celebrating Patrick's life by sharing stories and memories at an open house at 359 Quailwood Place in Richland from 2-6 pm on Saturday March 16th.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
