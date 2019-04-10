Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICK J. BRYANT. View Sign

PATRICK J. BRYANT Einan's at Sunset Patrick J. Bryant, of Olympia, WA a resident since 1984 passed away at St. Peter's Hospital on March 3, 2019. Patrick was born in Richland, WA on March 19, 1955, he was 63 years old. He had a bright mind, excelling in public school and at the School for the Blind, graduating from both. He attended higher education at Central Washington University and The Evergreen State College. It was at Evergreen where he received his degree and participated in many of the extracurricular activities the school offered; including running a recurring early morning radio show, spending many hours in the library enriching his mind with both school related studies and personal intellectual development, and participating in activities at the aquatic center and athletic facilities. He was an amateur musician, mastering the drums and playing stringed instruments. While in the hospital he would serenade the nurses with his ukulele and play duets with his granddaughter, bringing him and anyone within earshot great joy. He also ran a vendor's stand on the Capitol campus in the mid 1980's, being one of the first (if not the first) in the area to offer espresso. Following that job he ran a consulting business for adapting computers and electronic equipment for the blind and visually impaired. He was also a founding member of the Capital City Council of the Blind, an organization which advocates on the behalf of the blind and visually impaired. Patrick was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Olympia, WA. He is survived by his son, Dustin JL Matsen, daughter, Jillian M. Bryant, and his granddaughter, Annaleigh Peterson. Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Billie Jean Bryant A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Sunset Gardens, located at 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

915 By-Pass Highway

Richland , WA 99352

