Patrick Lewis
PATRICK WAYNE LEWIS Patrick Wayne Lewis, born November 14,1966 passed away on July 3rd, 2020 from congestive heart failure. He is survived by his wife Alicia lewis, son Justin Jonker, dad Richard Lewis, brothers Richard Lewis Jr. (Rick) and Gary Stoltz, and many nieces and nephews. Patrick touched the lives of so many people. We pray for all of us to find peace and the ability to always smile when we think of him. He is not lost just relocated. Our Beautiful Angel Now Has His Wings!

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
