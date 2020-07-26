PATSY ELLIOTT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Patsy L. Elliott, age 76.Our precious Wife and Mom passed away on July 16, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She has graduated from her life on earth and has joined her Savior and Lord Jesus in heaven. Patsy was born in Eugene, Oregon to Ted and Juanita Hammond. As a child she lived in multiple towns in Northern California and Oregon as her father worked in the lumber industry.They settled in Roseburg, Oregon for her High School years where she met and married the love of her life Larry Elliott.They enjoyed 57 yearsof marriage spending their early years in Tacoma, WA where they welcomed their two children, Karen and Kevin.They lived in West Richland, WA for a few years before settling in Fall City, WA until retirement. Upon retirement they hit the road for 18 months in their 5thwheel before settling in Pasco, WA for the last 12 years.Patsy and her family were always very involved in their church throughout the years. She greatly cherished the friendships developed in the Seniors Group at Life Church 7. We will all miss our loving and caring Wife/Mom/Friendbeyond words. Patsy is survived by her husband Larry and children Karen and Kevin (Shari). She deeply loved her grandchildren (Maddie and Jack).Patsy is also survived by her sister, Betty Pelz, as well as a wide circle of friends. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
.