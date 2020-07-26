1/1
Patsy Elliott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATSY ELLIOTT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Patsy L. Elliott, age 76.Our precious Wife and Mom passed away on July 16, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She has graduated from her life on earth and has joined her Savior and Lord Jesus in heaven. Patsy was born in Eugene, Oregon to Ted and Juanita Hammond. As a child she lived in multiple towns in Northern California and Oregon as her father worked in the lumber industry.They settled in Roseburg, Oregon for her High School years where she met and married the love of her life Larry Elliott.They enjoyed 57 yearsof marriage spending their early years in Tacoma, WA where they welcomed their two children, Karen and Kevin.They lived in West Richland, WA for a few years before settling in Fall City, WA until retirement. Upon retirement they hit the road for 18 months in their 5thwheel before settling in Pasco, WA for the last 12 years.Patsy and her family were always very involved in their church throughout the years. She greatly cherished the friendships developed in the Seniors Group at Life Church 7. We will all miss our loving and caring Wife/Mom/Friendbeyond words. Patsy is survived by her husband Larry and children Karen and Kevin (Shari). She deeply loved her grandchildren (Maddie and Jack).Patsy is also survived by her sister, Betty Pelz, as well as a wide circle of friends. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved