PATSY GREEN On Sunday, June 16, 2019, Patsy Green of Kennewick passed away. Patsy was born on June 20, 1952 in in Richland, to Douglas and Susan Green. She was the oldest of 5 children. Patsy grew up in Kennewick; attended Kennewick High School then went on to Beauty School. Patsy did hair for close to 20 years before going into retail. Patsy enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles (The National Enquirer was a favorite) and spending time on the computer. In her retirement grandma's was the place for the grandchildren to go and stay. Patsy's greatest pride was her children, grand-children and great granddaughter. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents Douglas and Susan and her brother Roger. She is survived by her children; Amanda, Melissa, and Richard (Jessica) Ramirez, 8 grandchildren, great granddaughter longtime friend Rick Hexum, sisters Kathy and DaLinda, brother Kyle, aunts, uncles , cousins, nieces, and nephews. A family celebration of life is to be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flower please donate to the following: Tri City Cancer Center, Benton County Human Society and Safe Harbor.

