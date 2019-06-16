Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATSY LORRAINE THOMPSON. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Lorraine Gunter Thompson, 78, died from kidney failure at her home in Pasco, Washington on the afternoon of June 3, 2019. Her funeral service will be held this Monday, June 17th at 10am in the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located on 4305 Crescent Road in Pasco (Road 108). Immediately following she will be interred at City View Cemetery in Pasco, Washington. Patsy was born at home in Lincoln County, Georgia to Hallie and Hattie Gunter on December 4, 1940. She was welcomed by her older brother Olin Gunter and was later joined by younger brother Tony Gunter. Patsy attended and graduated high school in Washington, Georgia. Shortly after, she met the love of her life, Don Thompson, at a local square dance in Lincolnton, Georgia. She described him as the most handsome man in the room with bright red hair and a forest green suit. Life together brought them many adventures across 11 different states. Patsy often described the greatest of these adventures as her chance to be a mother and homemaker to three beautiful daughters- Donna, Judith and Jamie. While she was courageous in the face of many health problems, she met each with determination, unshakeable faith in her Savior, and a joyous, grateful heart. She enjoyed reading, drawing, corresponding with friends, and her time serving the youth as an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Patsy is survived by her husband, three daughters, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Patsy's most beloved cause: The Arc of Tri-Cities, 1455 Fowler Richland WA 99352.

