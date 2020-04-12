PATSY J. NELSON Patsy Nelson was born in Topeka Kansas on March 3, she was 93. She passed away peacefully on March 24th, 2020 Patsy grew up in Topeka and excelled at softball. She lived in Kansas and Michigan before moving to Kennewick in 1962 with her family; her late husband RC and son Mike, daughter Rebecca (Becki). She was a raw sort inspector at Lamb Weston in Richland. Pasty enjoyed watching the Seahawks above anything else. She was their number one fan. Among her joys in life were her numerous nieces and nephews, the Seahawks and collecting nutcracker statues. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 12, 2020