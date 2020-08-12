Patsy Nelson

PATSY D. NELSON Patsy D. Nelson, "Pat", 78, of Pasco, WA. passed away at home on July 21 2020 after a brief struggle with cancer. Known as Ella Pat to many friends and family, she grew up in Benton City Washington with her brother's Alan, Floyd, and Larry. Pat was active in Future Farmers of America, winning awards for her prized sheep. She was the yearbook editor, graduating from Kiona-Benton High School in 1959. She went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Tom Nelson, who passed away in July of 1968. She later married Robert Dazell and the family relocated to Spokane. Pat was a stay at home mom until entering the workforce in 1978. She lived in Issaquah and Selah before returning to the Tri-Cities in the early 1990s. She was an avid reader and needleworker. In addition to embroidering countless tablecloths, sheets and pillowcases over the years, she made baby quilts for all 11 of her grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Pat worked in accounting at Tyson Foods for many years while she lived with and took care of her mother, Rachel Davis. Pat's retirement from Tyson did not last long as she was not one to sit at home. She went on to work as an in-home caregiver for Senior Life Services until just 4 months before her passing. She attended Redeemer Lutheran Church of Spokane Valley for many years. When she returned to the Tri-Cities, she worshiped at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Kennewick. She expressed great appreciation for her church family; grateful for the strength they provided during the loss of her daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter in August of last year. She called on them again during the last weeks of her life. Pat resided in the same home for over 10 years. In addition to being a long-time neighbor and friend to many, she enjoyed working alongside the Pasco Police Department as the Neighborhood Watch Captain. She will be greatly missed by her community. Pat is survived by her children Rachel, Cathy, Jim, Kelly and Eric; grandchildren Tyler, Amber, Kim, Hannah, Rebecca, Amanda, Dylan, Wyatt, Nathan and Emelie; 16 great-grand children; her brother Larry, sister-in-law's Kaye and Jackie; Aunt's Madge and Iris, many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Bobbi; granddaughter Amy; great-granddaughter Matie Rae and brother's Alan and Floyd. A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Benton City, WA. on Saturday, August 29th at 11:00 am. Offerings in her honor can be made to the Bethlehem Memorial Fund at 2505 W 27th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99337



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store