PATTY KELLER Our beloved Patty left this world that "we know" on Monday, 6/15/20 with Gene, her husband of 66 years at her side. Gene and Patty were married on July 24, 1953 in Richland, WA. It i s the aching hearts that Gene, daughter-Vickie and son David(wife Lana) sent her heavenly home where no more pain and suffering exists. Patty is also survived by sister-in-laws Bev, Barb, Sandy and there respective husbands and children. Patty's extended family leaves 4 nieces and 5 nephews who totally loved their Aunt Patty's humor and wit and will always remember her support in all their endeavors. Patty truly loved her family and fellowmen. We often use the term that people "talk the talk" but don't "walk the walk". Patty truly "walked the walk"! Patty's mother (Elsie) and father (Loren) and only sibling, Jim, have preceded her in death. Patty was born in Fremont, Nebraska on 3/17/35 to Elsie & Loren Badger. She grew up in Richland and attended Richland High School, was a cheerleader and graduated in 1953. Patty's many, many friends from her years involved with The Steven Ministry, being given the designation of the "Community Lay Minister" and involvement in all aspects of her church, working for the Benton-Franklin Health District, the WIC program and the families associated with the "bringing up" of Dave and Vickie are missing her "loving ways and wit" which she so talentedly passed on to all of us. It would be remiss to leave the impression that Patty was just a funny lady because beneath that facade was a loving, compassionate soul who made this world a better place for all of us. God gave us an angel here on Earth! Inurnment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Richland, WA and a memorial service will be announced at a future date.



