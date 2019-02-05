Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PAUL ANTHONY PAPIESE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Paul Anthony Papiese was born July 7, 1973 to Richard & Jane Papiese in Denver, Colorado and passed peacefully from natural causes on January 31, 2019. Paul enjoyed life to the fullest and influenced all those that were fortunate enough to know him. Paul lived in the Tri-Cities for the majority of his life before relocating to Colfax, WA, where he worked for Washington State University (WSU) in Pullman. Prior to that, he started his career at T&L Office Supply, where his personality and service heart lead to a career in purchasing. He also worked at Pierce College, later assuming the Acting Director's position at Columbia Basin College, before spending the remainder of his career as a Purchasing Specialist at WSU. Paul loved many thingsespecially his family and friends. Those who knew him can attest to his kind heart and loving spirit. He had a special way of making everyone feel like they were the most important and valued person in his life. Not only was it a gift...it was just him...his way. He loved God. He loved his family. And those who knew him best categorized his other loves into the "4 B's" of Paul. Paul loved talking craft beer...specifically microbrews. He dabbled in brewing and loved to sample and explore local and regional breweries and support the local crafters. He loved the Denver Broncos. A native of Denver, Paul stayed true to his roots and was genuinely their biggest fan. Paul loved all things bacon. Celebrations for Paul often included bacon themes, from food to jokes to decorations. Finally, Paul loved Bigfoot. We could never fully understand the connection, but his Facebook profile displays a picture of Bigfoot walking away into what we love to interpret as "someplace amazing". Paul will be missed more than words can fully express. He lived his life in a way that never caused you to question his integrity, his intentions, or his interests. Paul is survived by his loving mother, Jane (Summers) Papiese, brother Bill Papiese (Lisa), sisters Mona (Scott) Davis and Lara (Shawn) Fricke, nephews Josh Davis, Cameron Davis and Cole Fricke, nieces Jordan Jackson, Taylor Jackson and Tori Jackson, aunts Sandra Ziegler and Jacqueline Kearney, and numerous extended family members including Rich, Cathy & Debbie in the Midwest. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Papiese. Special mention to his family at AAMOC. For them specifically, we mention things Paul did not love, specifically all things pumpkin. Thank you for your love and support. Family is not always blood; it's the people in life who want you in theirs, the ones who accept you for who you are, the ones who would do anything to see you smile, the ones who love you no matter what. Dearest Paulour faith promises you are in a better place, but our world will forever have a void that could only be filled by you. The world will forever be a little less bright without you in it. We are the lucky ones who knew you, who still love you, whose lives will forever be divided into a before and after because of you. The family finds comfort in Phillipians 1:3 "Every time I think of you, I give thanks to my God". A memorial service and celebration of Paul's life will be held at Mueller's Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick, WA 99338 on Saturday, February 9th at 1:00 pm. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

