PAUL DOLLAR ROGERS Paul Dollar Rogers, of Richland WA, passed away peacefully on July 2nd 2019 at the age of 85. Born in Russellville, AR January 23, 1934 to Elmer and Anna Rogers, he was the 3rd son of 5 children. Paul served in the Navy from 1954-1958. In 1962, he married Ruby Frizzell, his wife of 57 years. Employment with the US Fish and Wildlife Service brought him to WA State in 1963. Later, he worked for National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA), and the Bureau of Indians Affairs. Paul had a love of the great outdoors. He enjoyed, camping, hiking, fishing and walks along the beach. When he wasn't outside you could find him in his chair reading a good book. He is survived by his wife Ruby of 57 years, Daughters Melissa and Kasey, their spouses Andrea and Tom, 2 grandsons, and his sister Betty (Rogers)Soto. Paul's final resting place will be at the Tahoma National Veterans Cemetery in Kent, WA.

