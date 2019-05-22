Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL E. DEFENGAUGH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PAUL E. DEFENBAUGH 1943 - 2019 Paul E. Defenbaugh, 75, of Monroe County, Michigan passed at home on May 3 in the care of his loving wife Rose. Born to Clifford and Effie Defenbaugh of Benton City, Washington on Sept. 22, 1943 he was a farm boy both at heart and from the start. He was a Chrysler retiree, a skilled tradesman, talented welder, and a passionate fisherman with a charter business, but first and foremost he was a God fearing family man that by and large served his Lord, family, and community above all else. Paul wed the love of his life Rose Marie (Howard) on Nov. 28, 1964 in West Palm Beach, Florida, eventually relocating to Michigan where they would raise their four children; Sherrie (Mark), Betty, Carol (Gary), and Carl (Gabrielle). A dedicated and loving husband, he and Rose celebrated the last decade of their 54 year marriage sharing retirement whilst tending to their flora and fauna, watching their great-grand children grow up and inspiring all those they encountered with the love they shared for one another. As the revered patriarch of a large extended family Paul fulfilled many roles in a devoted lifetime not only to his immediate family but his neighbors, congregation, and friends of the family alike. Though he is survived by his sister Betsy (Tom) and their children Alan, Wendy, and Janet, along with many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces and nephews, many others endear him as a grandfather, mentor, and role model. While he is preceded in death by his parents, niece Christina, and daughter Carol, Paul (coined Big Paul, Papa, Pauly Wog, or Bubba to some) will continue to be honored and cherished deeply by those he served. Thank you to all that came out to Compelled Church to honor a life well lived.

