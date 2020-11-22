Paul Everett Poe

February 14, 1931 - November 13, 2020

Richland, Washington - Paul grew up in Hay, Mabton, and Prosser. Siblings: Zella Brady, Phyllis Kaylor, and Samuel Poe. Paul met his wife, Joan, at Simpson Bible College in Seattle. Children: Daniel (Tina), Timothy (Cyndy) and Kathleen (Gordon) Munro. He had 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Paul pastored five churches in Washington, Oregon, and Montana. After retiring, he and Joan lived on an acreage south of Prosser. Last year they moved to Richland. We remember the twinkle in his eyes, his mischievous humor, and his love for Jesus. Donations in his honor to Richland Alliance Church or to other of your choice.





