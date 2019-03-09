PAUL (PONCH) GALBRAITH Paul (Ponch) Galbraith went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Paul was born to Henry & Betty Galbraith on November 28th, 1960. He is survived by son Richie, mother Betty Galbraith, brothers, Ken, Gary, & David, sisters, Myra Roskelley, Luann Davis, & Jolene Johnson, and many nieces, nephews, and friends who will greatly miss him. Service will be held on Monday, March 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverview Baptist Church located at 4900 W. Richardson Rd., Pasco, WA.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 9, 2019