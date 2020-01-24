Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL GERHARDT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PAUL GERHARDT Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Paul Gerhardt, age 39, passed away on January 16, 2020. He was born in San Diego, CA on August 5, 1980 to Michael Gerhardt and Mary Lipscomb. Paul was a proud graduate of Sky High School (Yucca Valley, CA). After High School Paul attended Charter's HVAC Technician program in Washington State where he graduated. Paul also worked in the Auto detail industry and as a Loader and part-time driver for U.P.S. Paul had many interests and Hobbies at different points in his life. Paul Loved off-road racing, Snowboarding, skate- boarding, MMA and Art. Paul also loved and admired all of his friends. He will be deeply missed by all. Paul is survived by his two children, daughter Rylie and son Jackson; mother Mary (Mike) Lipscomb; father Michael Gerhardt; brother Jeremy Gerhardt and sister Stephanie Johnson. He was preceded in death by Grandfathers George Gerhardt and Charles Urbany; Grandmother Rita Urbany and Cousin Ricky Ritenour. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 ~ 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, WA. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a local AA or A-Anon group. Hug your children and make a phone call to a distant loved one. God bless all the friends Paul ever had. His family thanks you for your love and compassion. God Bless all of you. For online condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit www. Hillcrestmemorialcenter. com

