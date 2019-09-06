Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL GRANT DR. SANDGREN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DR. PAUL GRANT SANDGREN Dr. Paul Grant Sandgren passed away on August 26th, 2019, in Kennewick, Washington. Paul was born October 31st, 1930, in Alexandria, Minnesota, to Leo and Esther Sandgren. Leo was a pastor in Austin, Minnesota and the year Paul was born, Leo and Ester started the longest running radio Bible broadcast in the United States...which is still on the radio today. Paul graduated from Austin High Schoo, and recieved a bachlor's degree in Pastorial Theology from Northwest Bible College in Minneapolis, MN while the late Dr. Billy Graham was the College president. Paul attened Los Angeles Bible Seminary, and later received his doctorate from the Toledo Bible Institute, in Toledo, OH. After finishing college, Paul married Lois Arlene Witte, whom he had known since childhood. After seminary, Paul and Lois took their two small children to Quincy, Washington, where Paul became a pastor of the First Baptist Church. In 1963, Paul was called to pastor West Highlands Baptist Church (now Clearwater Baptist Church), in Kennewick, WA, where he served for 40 years, till 2003. Thousands of people and families in eastern Washington, and across the country have been blessed by the ministry of Paul and Lois Sandgren. Paul was the youngest of five children, all of whom preceded him in death - Duane, Faith, Leo Jr., and Dwight. His wife Lois passed away in 2010. Paul is survived by his wife Eunice, whom he married in 2012, son Jay of Atlanta, GA, daughter Kari Carter of Kennewick, WA, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. There will be a memorial service at Clearwater Baptist Church, 5516 West Clearwater Avenue, Kennewick, on Saturday, September 7th, at 11:00 a.m.

