Paul L. Allen
November 13, 1923 - October 11, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Paul L Allen
Paul L Allen passed peacefully from this life October 11, 2020 at Trios Hospital, Kennewick WA. He was born November 13, 1923 in Gila NM, the fourth of nine sons born to Lewis Allen and Grace Echols. Much of his youth was spent in the Mesa, AZ area. After graduating high school, he worked with an aunt and uncle in Los Angeles for a short time before being drafted. He spent 33 months in Italy during WW2. Returning home, Paul served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Pacific NW. He married Annie Gibb on December 10, 1948 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. To them were born eight children. Paul and Annie lived in Washington, dairying and farming in Ephrata, Quincy and Mattawa. Then selling the farm in 1978, they moved to Burbank, WA and worked in real estate sales until retirement. On April 1, 2007 his wife Annie died. Then on August 19, 2008 Paul married Ellen McCellan. They moved to Kennewick and lived in a home they really loved. Paul was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints throughout his life, something most important to him. Always active, he enjoyed boating, fishing and gardening, especially with his family. Paul is survived by his wife Ellen and children David P Allen (Eyvon); Clint D Allen (Patrecia); Susan Sant (Lynn); Lois Meeker (Jay): Beth Skeen (Joe); Vern G Allen (Michele); and Lewis Allen (Michelle). A son, Ross C Allen, preceded him in death in 1972. We, his family, express appreciation to all who have nurtured and enriched Paul's life. We believe he continues on and we will meet again in joy. Interment will be at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.
