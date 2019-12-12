Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. PAUL "GENE" MCMAINS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DR. PAUL "GENE" MCMAINS Dr. Paul "Gene" McMains of Pasco, WA. passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born on August 4th, 1933 in Dexter, NM to Paul and Leola McMains. After moving to Ephrata, WA in 1950, he married Shirley in September, 1952. He attended the University of Washington Dental School, graduating in 1957 as a Doctor of Dental Surgery. In 1959 he began his dental practice in Pasco, WA where over the course of 45 years, he served as a compassionate dentist where he rose to become the President of the Benton/ Franklin county Dental Association, and was later selected as a member of the International Collage of Dentists also a delegate to the Washington Dental Association House of Delegates. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley, and their son Jim and wife Stella, his son Don and wife Tami, and his daughter Kathy and husband Neil Bradley, sisters Lenora D'Arcy and Mary and her husband Terry Hunt and brother Sam. He is additionally survived by 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Memorial services (with reception) will be held at the Ephrata, WA Church of Christ located at 31 Crest Dr., Ephrata, WA 98823, on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at 11:00 am.

