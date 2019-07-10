Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Miles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PAUL MILES Einan's at Sunset Paul Miles, 72, passed peacefully in the comfort of his home on July 3, 2019 with his children, Sherri and Paul Michael, by his side. He was born November 17, 1946 in Caldwell, Texas to Adline and Rev. Harry Miles. He is now reunited in heaven with his beloved wife Martha (Marty) Marie whom he married on March 31, 1967. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Louiza Richmond (James); Azerlee Williams (Elvy); Alice Smith (Joseph); and brothers, C'Dell Miles (Zelma); O'Dell Miles (Mozell); and Silas Miles (Alice Ann). He is survived by sisters Renola Osband (Ernest) and Annie Snell (Johnnie) and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Paul will be greatly missed by his daughter Sherri Murphy (Sean); grandson, Miles Murphy; and son, Paul Michael. Paul graduated from Carlsbad High School in New Mexico and New Mexico Military Academy in Santa Fe, NM and was a 2nd Lt in the Army. His first employer was Stearns-Roger Corp. as a material expeditor. He was a construction manager for over 30 years with Raytheon and later went on to own Morrison International Construction in Richland, WA. In 1999 his business went global with contracts in over 20 countries. For the last seven years of his professional career, Paul utilized his managerial skills and breadth of knowledge at Apollo Construction to establish their overseas construction division. After retirement in 2015, Paul and Marty traveled, golfed and spent quality time with family and friends. He was a superb host with the unique ability to make people feel comfortable and special and was always available to provide assistance to those in need. The funeral service will be held Sunday, July 14 at 1:30 pm at Einan's Sunset Gardens in Richland, WA. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Paul Miles to the Rotary International Fund, P. O. Box 6064, Kennewick, WA 99336. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

PAUL MILES Einan's at Sunset Paul Miles, 72, passed peacefully in the comfort of his home on July 3, 2019 with his children, Sherri and Paul Michael, by his side. He was born November 17, 1946 in Caldwell, Texas to Adline and Rev. Harry Miles. He is now reunited in heaven with his beloved wife Martha (Marty) Marie whom he married on March 31, 1967. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Louiza Richmond (James); Azerlee Williams (Elvy); Alice Smith (Joseph); and brothers, C'Dell Miles (Zelma); O'Dell Miles (Mozell); and Silas Miles (Alice Ann). He is survived by sisters Renola Osband (Ernest) and Annie Snell (Johnnie) and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Paul will be greatly missed by his daughter Sherri Murphy (Sean); grandson, Miles Murphy; and son, Paul Michael. Paul graduated from Carlsbad High School in New Mexico and New Mexico Military Academy in Santa Fe, NM and was a 2nd Lt in the Army. His first employer was Stearns-Roger Corp. as a material expeditor. He was a construction manager for over 30 years with Raytheon and later went on to own Morrison International Construction in Richland, WA. In 1999 his business went global with contracts in over 20 countries. For the last seven years of his professional career, Paul utilized his managerial skills and breadth of knowledge at Apollo Construction to establish their overseas construction division. After retirement in 2015, Paul and Marty traveled, golfed and spent quality time with family and friends. He was a superb host with the unique ability to make people feel comfortable and special and was always available to provide assistance to those in need. The funeral service will be held Sunday, July 14 at 1:30 pm at Einan's Sunset Gardens in Richland, WA. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Paul Miles to the Rotary International Fund, P. O. Box 6064, Kennewick, WA 99336. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close