PAUL WAYNE STORY Paul Wayne Story, 67, of Kennewick passed away May 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 4, 1952 in Walla Walla, the second son to Gordon Wesley and Ardis LaVelle (Friedly) Story. Paul was a skilled carpenter doing fire and flood restoration work for his brother's company most of his life. Paul took pride in self educating himself in his areas of personal interest. He took up golf and worked diligently to keep improving his game. Instead of buying cabinets for his home remodel, he built them himself. When offered a free Jeep with a blown engine, he tore down the engine and rebuilt it himself. He proudly drove that Jeep for many years. He got interested in computers, eventually building customized computers, an activity he shared with his grandson, Kaden. Paul is survived by brothers, Dave, Jay, and Scott; sister, Linda; son, Brian Flaten and spouse Shanna; daughter Ammie (Flaten) Heard and spouse Robert; and grandchildren, Kaden, Lily, Augustus, Kohen, and Fiona. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Ardis Story.



