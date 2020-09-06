Paula Sue Thomas

February 29, 2020

Richland, CA - Suddenly and unexpectedly Paula slipped away on February 29, 2020.

She was a free spirit who delighted in the unique and unexpected. An artist, Paula created many whimsical

paintings. Her charming and quirky portraits were a specialty. She loved beautiful things; sculpture, paintings, artifacts, accessories, crazy shoes and lots of clothes. Movies with friends were a frequent pleasure. Allured by travelling and exploring she visited cities and sites in Asia, Europe and North and South America. Her next destination was planned to be Paris in April.

Paula arrived on April 17, 1946, in Seattle. Her family moved to Yakima and Missoula before settling in

Chehalis. She moved to California in 1966, relocating to Richland in 1981. A long-time resident of Richland, she had owned and operated Twice Loved Cars. She was a member of the Kosmos Group, attended the Church of the Divine Fellowship and the Center for Spiritual Living.

She is joined in death with family and friends including beloved sons Parker & Aaron Workman and brother Sid Thomas. She leaves behind son Kevin & grandson Dean Manning, brother Jeff Thomas & sister-in-law Glenna

Thomas, sister Margaret Thomas & brother-in-law Gene Morris, nieces Liz Day, Katie Boucher & Julia

Morris and many good friends.

An intimate family gathering was held. In Paula's honor surprise and delight someone with an act of kindness.





