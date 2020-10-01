Pauline Marie Newhouse
March 4, 1926 - September 28, 2020
Sunnyside , Washington - Pauline Marie Newhouse, 94, died at home in Sunnyside surrounded by her family on September 28, 2020. She was born March 4, 1926, to Dutch immigrants, Teunis and Anna Schilperoort. The 9th of 12 children, she was born and raised in Sunnyside and graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1944.
She lived in Grand Rapids, Michigan for a year and worked at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, a facility affiliated with the Christian Reformed Church of which she was a life time member. She married Alfred Ray Newhouse, also a lifelong Sunnyside resident, on August 22, 1945. They had seven children and spent the first twenty years of their married life dairy farming in the Green Valley area and in 1966 transitioned to farming hops then vineyards and orchards on Snipes Mountain. Pauline loved her big family and the best day of the year was Christmas Eve when the whole clan celebrated at her home. She was a special person because she believed everyone was important and loved to talk to each person. As testament to her individuality she requested that her five daughters and surviving son serve as her pall bearers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred, her son, John Alan Newhouse, and her grandson, Garth Kelly Hazzard.
She has six surviving children: Marcia Lynn Martin, Marla Rae Newhouse, Stephen Alex Newhouse (Michelle), Melody Jean Hazzard, all of Sunnyside; Mary Jo Newhouse (Harold Brandford) of Seattle; Mardell Newhouse (Jeff Hemp) of Yakima; and a daughter-in-law, Cherri Newhouse of Outlook; 28 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews and their families. Her only surviving sibling is Elsie Wassenaar, of Seattle; and she is survived by three sisters-in-law. She is also survived by her much loved friend and caregiver, Gloria Martinez. She will be missed by all of her family and friends that she loved so much.
Viewing and visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. A private family graveside service will be held. In Lieu of flowers at Pauline's request, memorials may be made to to World Renew 1700 28 th St. S.E. Grand Rapids, Michigan 49508 or the Sunnyside Christian School 1820 Sheller Rd. Sunnyside, WA. 98944. Those wishing to sign Pauline's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.