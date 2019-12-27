Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAULITA GONZALEZ. View Sign Service Information Stevens Funeral Chapel 511 South 7th Ave Othello , WA 99344 (509)-488-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

PAULITA GONZALEZ Stevens Funeral Chapel Our loving mom, Paulita Gonzalez 83 of Othello, Washington, passed away on December 21, 2019 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center after 38 days of fighting for her life in ICU. Our loving mom was a long- time resident of Othello, which she resided in since the late 1950s, after settling there with our beloved deceased dad, Genaro. Paulita is survived by her four children; Abelardo (Flor), Maria del Carmen, Leandro (Gregoria), Timo (Joe). Paulita is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. One of the most memorable "bucket List" accomplishments for our loving parents which they always dreamed of doing was accomplished when family made it possible for both to visit the White House in 2009, and shaking hands with the President. Our loving mom had a big open heart and she was very kind and generous to everyone who knew her. Our loving Mom was an all-star. Funeral Services will be held at Bethel Assembly of God in Othello, Washington on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be left at

