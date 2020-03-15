Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Jensen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PEGGY ANN JENSEN Peggy Ann Jensen, 83 of Kennewick, Washington, passed away peacefully at Fieldstone Memory Care on February 13, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease surrounded by her family. Peggy was born on April 17, 1936 in Downey, California. Her family moved to the Seattle area during WWII where she completed her schooling and graduated from Franklin High School. She enjoyed living in Seattle but her favorite memories of her childhood were visiting her relatives in the Bakersfield area where her grandmother and uncle both farmed. She told many stories of her grandmother's raisin ranch over the years to her children but had a lifetime dislike of raisins. After graduation, she attended Washington State College where she majored in nutrition. She met her husband George Jensen at this time and they married on June 9, 1957. She left school to start her family which eventually totaled three daughters and one son. Peggy and George moved to Los Angeles for a short time during the early years of their marriage then moved back to Pullman for George to complete his doctorate. Once her children were in school, Peggy returned to college and majored in education. She eventually completed her Master's Degree while she taught second grade in the Pullman schools. Peggy moved with her family in 1974 to Richland, Washington. She was a teacher in the Benton City school district from 1974 until her retirement. After she retired there were many times former students would stop her in the store and chat with her as they remembered her as their first grade or kindergarten teacher. After retirement, Peggy and George designed and built their retirement home in Pasco, Washington. She kept very busy with quilting, knitting and embroidery providing her children and grandchildren with beautiful works of art. She and George became involved in showing their Petite Basset Griffon Vendeen (PBGV) dogs in dog shows all around the country which she enjoyed immensely. She traveled extensively in Europe with her dear friend Margaret and would come home to tell her stories to her family. Peggy is survived by her husband George Jensen, children Kristine (Keith) Benguiat, George (Janel) Jensen, Lynn Nye, and Anne Jensen. Her grandchildren Suzanne (Jack) Nye, Jesse (Jessica) Nye, Erik Jensen, Kathryn Storm, Alan Benguiat Chase (Adrian) Beeler, Darrelle (TJ) Minckler and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Thelma Brock and her sibling Richard Brock. The family would like to thank Chaplaincy Hospice Care and Fieldstone Memory Care for the loving compassionate care they showed Peggy in the last years of her life. In honor of her request, there will be no services. Memorials may be made the Alzheimer's Foundation in her name.

