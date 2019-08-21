Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PEGGY JOYCE NILES DIETERICH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PEGGY JOYCE NILES DIETERICH Einan's at Sunset Peggy Joyce Niles Dieterich left her early body and went home to be with her Father in Heaven on August 16, 2019. Peggy was born in Mobile, AL in the year of 1934. She was the 4th of 11 children born to William Henry Niles and Vennie Lee Johnson. She had one half- brother born prior to her parents' marriage. She grew up and went to elementary school in a town called Bayou La Batre. The home she lived in was right across from the Gulf of Mexico and it would not be called a house but more a mansion. Her parents had rented it. Think of the mansions in the movie "Gone with the Wind" with the beautiful pillars on the front. It was so large that Grandma Niles lost mom (she was a baby) in one of the rooms and only could find her because she started crying. Her father's work was the reason they lived do close to Mobile; he was fisherman and worked on the Mobile Ship Yard. Peggy's family moved back and forth between Dallas/Fort Worth and Mobile because of her father's work. The family moved northwest to Parker, WA where her father started work in the railroad and eventually became a railroad engineer. In 1953 she graduates Yakima High School and on 1954 married Leslie Henry Smith, the father of her two children; Radena Bultena and Angel Crawford. Peggy worked mainly at the Snokist Cannery (17 years) and then was florist for Campbell Flowers. She also worked at Sarg Hubbards sporting goods store for several years. In 1994 she married Stan Dieterich who was account and had a business in Yakima. Peggy loved more than anything her family. In her senior years she would get down with the great grandchildren and play with them. She always enjoyed them and their laughter. She could draw very well and could design clothes for the models she drew and could do floral designs and did the flowers for several weddings. The one thing Peggy loved to do was travel, she went and toured Israel. Peggy always said the Niles have gypsy in their blood. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Leslie Smith of 24 years and 1nd husband, Stanley Dieterich of 10 years, her parents, her daughter, Anglea M. Crawford; her siblilings, William H. Niles, Jr. (wife Rosie Niles), Donald Niles, Novie Kezlee (husband Matt Kezlee), Clarice Cable (husband Bill Cable), Willie Fay Niles, James Niles, John Niles and Steven W. Niles and sister-in-law, Diane Niles (husband Dalen). Peggy is survived by her her brothers, Dalen Niles and Robert Niles and in-laws Lois and Eddie Westwood, Gladys and Ed Walsh, DeAnn Niles, Stella Niles, Beverly Niles and Cindy Niles; her daughter, Radena Bultena, husband Jerry and Angel's husband Tony. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chadwick Stouffair, Lindsey Lopez, Brody Crawford, Sadie Malumaleumu, Susan Bultena and Joey Langston-Bultena. Peggy had 10 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren and lots and lots of nieces and nephews. Everyone who knew her, friends and family, loved and cared a lot about her. Her Solstice Independent Care friends were very special to her. She loved the Lord. Her wish for everyone is they meet her again in Heaven and keep looking up to the clouds cause Christ is returning soon. A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00pm at Events at Sunset (915 ByPass Hwy in Richland) with a Committal at Sunset Gardens following.

