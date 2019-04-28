PEGGY MARIE MURPHY JARCHOW Went home to our Lord 4-20-19. Born 4-16-43, Prosser, WA. Preceded in death: brothers Don and Bob Murphy. Son Marcus Sirrs. Survived by siblings Beverly Higley (George), Donna Amundson, and Dennis Jarchow (Wendy), many nephews and nieces, and life-long friends Bonnie Primus and Virda Nunn. Bore two children from then husband Robert Vickerman: Mark Vickerman (Janie) and Lynette Corder (Adrian St. George). Had 5 grand-children: Matt, Brittany, and Sierra Vickerman; Dillon and Skylar Grimes, and 9 great grandchildren. Lived in Benton City 75 years! Rest in peace, my spitfire angel. (I Am With You Still) I give you this one thought to keep I am with you still, do not weep I am a thousand winds that blow I am the diamond glints on snow I am the sunlight on ripened grain I am the gentle autumn's rain When you awaken in the morning's hush I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight Don't think of me as gone I am with you still, in each new dawn
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 28, 2019