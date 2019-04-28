Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PEGGY MARIE MURPHY JARCHOW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PEGGY MARIE MURPHY JARCHOW Went home to our Lord 4-20-19. Born 4-16-43, Prosser, WA. Preceded in death: brothers Don and Bob Murphy. Son Marcus Sirrs. Survived by siblings Beverly Higley (George), Donna Amundson, and Dennis Jarchow (Wendy), many nephews and nieces, and life-long friends Bonnie Primus and Virda Nunn. Bore two children from then husband Robert Vickerman: Mark Vickerman (Janie) and Lynette Corder (Adrian St. George). Had 5 grand-children: Matt, Brittany, and Sierra Vickerman; Dillon and Skylar Grimes, and 9 great grandchildren. Lived in Benton City 75 years! Rest in peace, my spitfire angel. (I Am With You Still) I give you this one thought to keep I am with you still, do not weep I am a thousand winds that blow I am the diamond glints on snow I am the sunlight on ripened grain I am the gentle autumn's rain When you awaken in the morning's hush I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight Don't think of me as gone I am with you still, in each new dawn

Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 28, 2019

