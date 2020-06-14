Penny Felch
PENNY SUE FELCH Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Penny Sue Felch, age 69, of Kennewick, Washington passed away on May 29, 2020. She was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma on April 21, 1951 to her parents Patrick and Margaret Henrickson. Penny grew up in the Tri-Cities and attend school in Pasco. She married Ronald Felch in 1990. Penny loved spending time with her family. Cooking amazing food and always had more than enough to feed everyone. She also enjoyed collecting pigs and Elvis memorabilia; as well as watching her grandchildren play sports. She enjoyed shopping with her sister Linda and going out dancing. Penny is survived by her husband Ronald Felch; children Peggy (Jeff) Green, Misty McBrearty, Michael (Tanya) McBrearty, and Ashley (Mike) Dawson; grandchildren Jaden, Carson, Kyler, Christina, Michaela, Zander, Ryker, Bradley, Kaytie and her sister Linda. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00pm. For online condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit Hillcrestfunerals.com

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
