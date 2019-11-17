Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PENNY LEE WALTER Penny Lee Walter, 63, of Kennewick, took her final breath just as the sun started to rise on November 6, 2019, with her husband and children by her side. This was her third battle with cancer. She was born on January 25, 1956, to John & Marilyn Holt. Penny spent her entire life in the Tri-Cities. She graduated from Richland (Columbia) High School and Columbia Basin College. In 1978, she married the love of her life Ron and had two children. Her life was truly complete the day she became a Grandma. Grandsons Carson and Taylor were her everything and she loved spoiling them. Penny also enjoyed taking trips to the family cabin in Montana, golfing, and rooting on her favorite sports teams. Our time with her was cut short and she left us too soon, but we cherish every single moment we had with her. She is survived by her husband Ron Walter, daughter Kelli Foos, son Brian Walter, son-in-law Paul Foos, grandsons Carson and Taylor Foos, siblings Vickie (Barney) Helvey, Mark (Martina) Holt, Jon Holt, Cindy Gossett & Bobbie (Rick) Anderson, in-laws Karen (Phil) Fructhl, and numerous nieces and nephews. At Penny's request, there will be no service but the family is planning a gathering.

