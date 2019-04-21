Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for P[ERRY EUGENE WILLIAMS. View Sign

PERRY EUGENE WILLIAMS Perry Eugene Williams, 91, of Kennewick, Washington, passed away surrounded by his family on February 21, 2019. Perry was born July 11, 1927 to Dana and Maude Williams in Everett, Washington, second to the youngest of four boys. He enlisted in the Naval Aviation V5 program and graduated from Whitman College in 1949. Perry met his beautiful bride and wife of 66 years, Cora Jane Skillern, in Lewiston Idaho. Cora Jane preceded him in passing April 2018. Perry and Cora Jane will forever be remembered by their five children Dana (Linda) Williams, Martha (George) Johnson, John Williams, Sarah (Jon) Miller, and Laura (Ted) Cummings, their grand-children Colleen, Jesse, Vanessa, Quin, Matthew, Perry, John, and Cameron and their great-grand-children, Alta, Wade, Luke, Ada, and Cora Jane. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St Paul's Episcopal Church in Kennewick. The family would like to thank Fieldstone Grandridge Assisted Living and the Chaplaincy Hospice House for their loving and consistent care. Memorial contributions are welcome and should be mailed to the Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, WA. Mr. Williams was involved in athletics and music from a very young age growing up in Snohomish. When he arrived at Whitman College in June of 1945, Perry played basketball, baseball, and golf; however, music was his main desire. He directed his fraternity choir, the spring Chorale tours, and performed in numerous Whitman productions. Perry wrote an orchestral piece for the Walla Walla symphony and felt privileged to conduct the symphony during his senior year to complete a Psychology of Music degree in 1949. For thirty-two years, Perry had been an active member of the PGA, serving as a PGA Club Professional at Lewiston Golf & Country Club and Tri-City Country Club. Perry was probably best known for his passion for the rules of golf and his work as a PGA Rules Official on the Nike tour, the PGA Seniors, and the PGA tour. He was considered one of the foremost experts on the rules of golf in the Pacific Northwest and was inducted into the PNW Professional Golfers Hall of Fame. The Pacific Northwest PGA section "Perry Williams" award is given in recognition of his service. He believed in the philosophy that golf is a true extension of one's personal and social life - and conduct on the course should always be exemplary. Prior to his work as a Club Professional, Perry managed Clarkston, Walla Walla, Spokane and Lewiston Country Clubs. While in Spokane, he owned and operated the Plantation Supper Club and was a partner in Perry's & Victor's night club. Perry considered himself lucky and extremely blessed. He and Cora Jane had a joy-filled marriage and a healthy, loving family. He truly looked forward to each day. Perry was proud of his children and grandchildren. He took great delight in attending their musical events and athletic competitions, oftentimes participating and competing alongside them. Perry's beautiful bass-baritone voice could be heard as he sang with and conducted the church choir at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kennewick following his work on the tour. Thank you Dad for the many life lessons, your integrity, wit, love for Mom, time and talents, and tireless support of our entire family. We love you and will miss you. Give Mom a big hug from all of us.

PERRY EUGENE WILLIAMS Perry Eugene Williams, 91, of Kennewick, Washington, passed away surrounded by his family on February 21, 2019. Perry was born July 11, 1927 to Dana and Maude Williams in Everett, Washington, second to the youngest of four boys. He enlisted in the Naval Aviation V5 program and graduated from Whitman College in 1949. Perry met his beautiful bride and wife of 66 years, Cora Jane Skillern, in Lewiston Idaho. Cora Jane preceded him in passing April 2018. Perry and Cora Jane will forever be remembered by their five children Dana (Linda) Williams, Martha (George) Johnson, John Williams, Sarah (Jon) Miller, and Laura (Ted) Cummings, their grand-children Colleen, Jesse, Vanessa, Quin, Matthew, Perry, John, and Cameron and their great-grand-children, Alta, Wade, Luke, Ada, and Cora Jane. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St Paul's Episcopal Church in Kennewick. The family would like to thank Fieldstone Grandridge Assisted Living and the Chaplaincy Hospice House for their loving and consistent care. Memorial contributions are welcome and should be mailed to the Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, WA. Mr. Williams was involved in athletics and music from a very young age growing up in Snohomish. When he arrived at Whitman College in June of 1945, Perry played basketball, baseball, and golf; however, music was his main desire. He directed his fraternity choir, the spring Chorale tours, and performed in numerous Whitman productions. Perry wrote an orchestral piece for the Walla Walla symphony and felt privileged to conduct the symphony during his senior year to complete a Psychology of Music degree in 1949. For thirty-two years, Perry had been an active member of the PGA, serving as a PGA Club Professional at Lewiston Golf & Country Club and Tri-City Country Club. Perry was probably best known for his passion for the rules of golf and his work as a PGA Rules Official on the Nike tour, the PGA Seniors, and the PGA tour. He was considered one of the foremost experts on the rules of golf in the Pacific Northwest and was inducted into the PNW Professional Golfers Hall of Fame. The Pacific Northwest PGA section "Perry Williams" award is given in recognition of his service. He believed in the philosophy that golf is a true extension of one's personal and social life - and conduct on the course should always be exemplary. Prior to his work as a Club Professional, Perry managed Clarkston, Walla Walla, Spokane and Lewiston Country Clubs. While in Spokane, he owned and operated the Plantation Supper Club and was a partner in Perry's & Victor's night club. Perry considered himself lucky and extremely blessed. He and Cora Jane had a joy-filled marriage and a healthy, loving family. He truly looked forward to each day. Perry was proud of his children and grandchildren. He took great delight in attending their musical events and athletic competitions, oftentimes participating and competing alongside them. Perry's beautiful bass-baritone voice could be heard as he sang with and conducted the church choir at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kennewick following his work on the tour. Thank you Dad for the many life lessons, your integrity, wit, love for Mom, time and talents, and tireless support of our entire family. We love you and will miss you. Give Mom a big hug from all of us. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close