In Honor of PETE HOLLICK Einan's at Sunset The extended family of Pete Hollick 1937-2019 would like to invite his friends and family to an open house Friday October 18, 2019 from 2 4 pm at Events at Sunset Event Center at 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland to share stories and honor Pete's life. Pete returned to the Tri-Cities roughly four years ago to be closer to family and the many friends he stayed in touch with over the years. He was proud of his early years living in Richland being both a Bomber and a WSU Cougar which gave him a great sense of pride as was evident every time the topic arose in conversation. Please bring your stories and memories of Pete and help us celebrate and remember his life in fitting tribute. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 13, 2019