PETER DONALD KERR Peter Donald Kerr was born Nov. 8, 1931 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Pasco, WA. He passed away Oct. 25, 2019 at Gasseling House Adult Family Home in Yakima, WA. His parents, Donald Kerr and Margaret Ann McLardy, were from the Isle of Aaran, Scotland, and settled in Benton City, WA. Peter's father Donald won the England/Scotland Dog Trials at age 17, then came to America to work at the Coffin Sheep Co. and Stanley Coffin. Pete's first year of school was in Scotland along with his sister Margaret Elizabeth Kerr. Their mother went to Scotland to have major surgery. They spent nearly a year there with family. Pete attended grade school in Benton City also, playing most sports and graduating from Kiona-Benton High School. In 1950, Norman Foster of Sunnyvale, CA had remained friends until the day of Pete's passing 68 years. Pete was a member of Benton City Wranglers, along with his good friend, the late Bud Phelps. Pete tried his hand at farming, then he followed the rodeo circuit. He was about to turn Pro-Rodeo until Uncle Sam sent him a letter saying he would like to see him in the service. So he joined the Army. Pete served in the Korean War as a Sgt. medic from 1952-1954. In 1961, Pete worked several years for the Big Y (Snokist) in Yakima. He took a job with Easley Hauling Quality Transportation in 1963, just before meeting the "apple of his eye," Princess Verlene (Apple) Kerr of Kennewick, WA. They married May 4, 1963. Their first "child" was a toy poodle, "Taffy." Their first son, Michael Scott Kerr, was born August 8, 1968. Nineteen months later, number two son, Donald Lance Kerr, was born March 26, 1970. Pete always referred to Donny as "Snooks." As the boys grew up playing Grid Kids, Peppers and Pepsi Pak, Pete loved helping with football and baseball, frying steaks for the Pepsi Pak fundraisers and working in the concession stands. When the boys left for college, he helped his cousin Mel Moore at the Sun Dome and Yakima Stadium in the sports tournaments for years. He worked for Easley Hauling Quality Transportation and Haney for 38 years the company just kept growing. Pete was a dispatcher, diesel mechanic, shop foreman and a real "truck-fixer-upper." He enjoyed working for Dennis Richardson and Dennis' father, Norman. As his health began deteriorating in late 2017, he realized he could not do many of the things he used to do. Pete is survived by his wife Princess Verlene (Apple) Kerr; son Donald L. Kerr (DK Tools) and fiancé Wendy McConnell and her sons Josh and Nate Walkenhauer; son Michael Scott Kerr; grandson Kaleb Peter Kerr; Kaleb's mother Heidi Rassier and her children Jack and Gracie Rassier, all of Spokane; "adopted" sons Ken Madison of Yakima and Randy Phelps of West Richand; Robert and Cathie Harris of Chelan, Mel, Vicky Moore of Yakima, and too many nieces and nephews, cousins and many close families to mention. His sister passed away Jan. 21, 2018 in Riverside, CA and burial at sea was at her request. I love you sis The family wished to thank Allen Gasseling, Paula Brush and their staff Holly, Jean, Amber and Candace for their wonderful care of our beloved Pete. Thanks to Compass Care of Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital for caring for Pete. A Memorial Service for Pete will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Keith & Keith Funeral Home. Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 13, 2019

