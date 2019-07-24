Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP L. HOLLAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PHILIP L. HOLLAND Einans at Sunset Philip L. Holland, 87, passed away peacefully during his sleep on May 15th . Philip was born in Olympia on April 17, 1932 to Carl and Gertrude Holland. He served in Germany while in the army, then graduated from J.M. Perry and worked at Hanford and Energy Northwest as an Instrument technician for 50+ years. He could fix anything and was very intelligent, kind, understanding, hard-working, honest, faithful and generous. He would often stop along the way to give money and help to someone in need. He was a really special guy and we will miss and love him always. Philip is survived by wife, Arlene, sons Mike, Dave, Jim, John, seven Grand-children and nine Great Grandchildren. There will be a military honor ceremony on Sunday, July 28th at 1:00 PM at 69207 E. 715 PR NE in Richland with family, friends and co-worker gathering following.

