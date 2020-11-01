Phyllis Ann Jones
July 22, 1937 - October 25, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Phyllis Jones, 83, of Kennewick, passed peacefully surrounded by her children on October 25, 2020. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend, Phyllis was born on July 22, 1937, to Lenus and Gulah Nelson, Denver Colorado, and lived in Kennewick most of her life, graduated Kennewick High School, 1955. She worked in a variety of positions supporting Hanford until she retired in 2005 from Boeing Computer Services and began the next phase of her life.
Phyllis enjoyed traveling often and seeing all the country had to offer. One of her favorite trips was an Italian cruise with her sister Gulah. Phyllis was a proud 47-year member of Beta Sigma Phi, an international "Friendship" organization focused on serving their communities through service projects. She held every office over the years and was currently serving as Secretary in her Beta Alpha Master Chapter; she previously held offices in Tri Cities Beta City Council. She achieved many prestigious awards including, Woman of the Year and Chapter Sweetheart. She was greatly respected for her talents and her enthusiasm for her chapter and community. She loved riding motorcycles with her husband, spending hours on challenging puzzles, decorating her house for holidays, especially Halloween, decorative "roosters" in all shapes and forms, gardening, shoes and more shoes! She was an avid Seahawk "12th" Man and enjoyed watching every game. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, sister Gulah and her beloved pets.
Survived by her loving family, daughter, Carrie Rea and husband Mike; son, Jay Young and wife, Lisa; son Patrick Young and wife Loni; grandchildren, Anthony Rea, Haylee Rea, Jeremy Young, Shannon Young, Henry Young, Flynn Young and Garreth Young; sisters Gulah Dunham and Patti Mauritson, stepson Eric Anderson, stepdaughters Nancy Rowden and Carla Jamison. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Jack E. Jones.
The family suggests donations be made to Beta Sigma Phi International Organization (bspinternational.org
>) or the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter & Control (Chicle Animal Foundation; tri-citiesanimalshelter.com/donate
>). A private service will be held.