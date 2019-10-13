Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHYLLIS COLUMBIA RAUE. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

PHYLLIS COLUMBIA RAUE Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Phyllis Columbia Raue went to meet her Heavenly Father on August 25, 2019. Phyllis was born to Peter and Malonia Hummel on February 16, 1935 in Trail City, SD. She was raised on their farm and attended the Fisher School and High School in McLau-ghlin SD. Phyllis entered the Army in 1953, serving two tours in five years. She then worked for the U.S. Army Defense Center in Fort Bliss, TX. Phyllis moved to Washington where she worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Ice Harbor Dam from 1989 until her retirement in 2000. Phyllis met her husband Philip Raue in Seattle, WA and were married in Manhattan, NY in 1964. Phil passed away in 2005. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Malonia, Brother Eugene and Sister Rose. She is survived by Sisters Alice Holzer, Angeline Holzer, Lorraine (Dave) Claus, Diane (Dan) Ryan and brothers Ben (Myrna), Ed (Marilyn), Don (Nancy), Pete (Verna), Richard (Julie) and Jeff (Mary). Phyllis loved her animals very much and had many dogs in her lifetime. Funeral services will be held at St Patrick's in Pasco on October 19, 2019. Rosary will be 10:30 am with Mass following at 11:00 am. Lunch will be provided by the Altar Society after Mass and the family will have a private burial. We would like to thank all the caretakers at Avalon and Hospice for the care they gave Phyllis.

PHYLLIS COLUMBIA RAUE Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Phyllis Columbia Raue went to meet her Heavenly Father on August 25, 2019. Phyllis was born to Peter and Malonia Hummel on February 16, 1935 in Trail City, SD. She was raised on their farm and attended the Fisher School and High School in McLau-ghlin SD. Phyllis entered the Army in 1953, serving two tours in five years. She then worked for the U.S. Army Defense Center in Fort Bliss, TX. Phyllis moved to Washington where she worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Ice Harbor Dam from 1989 until her retirement in 2000. Phyllis met her husband Philip Raue in Seattle, WA and were married in Manhattan, NY in 1964. Phil passed away in 2005. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Malonia, Brother Eugene and Sister Rose. She is survived by Sisters Alice Holzer, Angeline Holzer, Lorraine (Dave) Claus, Diane (Dan) Ryan and brothers Ben (Myrna), Ed (Marilyn), Don (Nancy), Pete (Verna), Richard (Julie) and Jeff (Mary). Phyllis loved her animals very much and had many dogs in her lifetime. Funeral services will be held at St Patrick's in Pasco on October 19, 2019. Rosary will be 10:30 am with Mass following at 11:00 am. Lunch will be provided by the Altar Society after Mass and the family will have a private burial. We would like to thank all the caretakers at Avalon and Hospice for the care they gave Phyllis. Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close