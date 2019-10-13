PHYLLIS COLUMBIA RAUE Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Phyllis Columbia Raue went to meet her Heavenly Father on August 25, 2019. Phyllis was born to Peter and Malonia Hummel on February 16, 1935 in Trail City, SD. She was raised on their farm and attended the Fisher School and High School in McLau-ghlin SD. Phyllis entered the Army in 1953, serving two tours in five years. She then worked for the U.S. Army Defense Center in Fort Bliss, TX. Phyllis moved to Washington where she worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Ice Harbor Dam from 1989 until her retirement in 2000. Phyllis met her husband Philip Raue in Seattle, WA and were married in Manhattan, NY in 1964. Phil passed away in 2005. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Malonia, Brother Eugene and Sister Rose. She is survived by Sisters Alice Holzer, Angeline Holzer, Lorraine (Dave) Claus, Diane (Dan) Ryan and brothers Ben (Myrna), Ed (Marilyn), Don (Nancy), Pete (Verna), Richard (Julie) and Jeff (Mary). Phyllis loved her animals very much and had many dogs in her lifetime. Funeral services will be held at St Patrick's in Pasco on October 19, 2019. Rosary will be 10:30 am with Mass following at 11:00 am. Lunch will be provided by the Altar Society after Mass and the family will have a private burial. We would like to thank all the caretakers at Avalon and Hospice for the care they gave Phyllis.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 13, 2019