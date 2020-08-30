PHYLLIS ORTON TAYLOR On August 23, 2020, Phyllis Orton Taylor returned to her heavenly home. Phyllis was born April 22, 1936 to Arnold and Phoebe (Canfield) Orton in Enterprise Utah. She was blessed to be raised in a large family with four brothers and two sisters. She had a happy childhood growing up in a small town where everybody knew each other. When she was about 8 years old they loaded up a borrowed truck with their earthly belongings and headed for Provo, Utah. One of the reasons for their move to Provo was so the children could have opportunities for a higher education. Phyllis had to adjust to going to school in Provo with more than a few neighbor kids. But, she enjoyed school and was a good student, making the honor roll . She graduated from Provo High in 1954 and attended Brigham Young University for 2 years. After 2 years at BYU she got a job working for an Insurance company. At the urging of 2 older brothers she decided to move to Richland, Washington where her brothers told her she could make more money. So, she moved to Richland, and got a job with the General Electric Company in the secretarial pool. Shortly after moving to Richland she met and fell in love with John Taylor a dashing young engineer. After a short courtship they were married on September 4, 1959 for time and all eternity in the Manti Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. John and Phyllis decided to settle in Richland where they were blessed to raise six wonderful children. Phyllis felt that her family was the most important work in her life and loved spending time with them. She loved family games nights and enjoyed telling her family about her early life. She was very involved in watching her boys and girls participate in sports. She never missed their games no matter where they were held. She was devoted to them and loved being a Mom and Grandmother and spent her time teaching and nurturing her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed reading many bedtime stories to her children. She was extremely talented in many areas and loved making arts and crafts. She loved to crochet and made many dishcloths and afghans that she gave away as gifts. She spent time going to craft shows like the Allied Art Show and holiday art bazaars to get ideas for the Christmas ornaments that she would make for her children and grandchildren every year. She was also an excellent seamstress and would make Christmas and Easter dresses for her daughters when they were young. Phyllis was proud of her heritage and was very involved in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers organization. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus of Latter Day Saints and held many leadership positions including Stake Relief Society President. She served in numerous other church positions valiantly throughout her life. She was also a dedicated Columbia River Temple worker for 12 years. Phyllis and her husband, John, served a church mission in the Little Rock Arkansas area. Phyllis loved and lived the gospel of Jesus Christ fully. Through her example and dedication to the Lord she served her family and friends. She would always put others' needs first before her own. She was able to endure many challenges and trials through her life with the help and guidance of her Heavenly Father. She has left a Legacy of character and faith upon our hearts and in our lives. Phyllis is survived by her husband John, children Jeffrey (Marie) Taylor, Lynn Taylor, Jenny (David) Haight, Amy (Al) Rindlisbacher, Devin (Rebecca) Taylor, Sharon (Keith) Johnson, sister Kitty, 18 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She waS preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jim, Eldon, Gayland, Merle and sister Janice.



