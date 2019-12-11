PHYLLIS SIMMONS KAEDING Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Phyllis Simmons Kaeding passed quietly December 9th, 2019 in Marana, Arizona. She was born to Charles and Ruth Simmons May 3rd, 1935 in Walla Walla, Washington. Raised in the Gardenia, Walla Walla are a, she worked in area nursing facilities from Walla Walla to Tri-Cities as a dietician supervisor. She moved to Marana, Arizona four years ago. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and most of all snuggling with her constant canine companion, Buddy. In addition to her four daughters, Valerie Hardin of Cartersville, Georgia, Sandra (Clarke) Gandee of Sugar Hill, Georgia, Julie (Dan) Hardin, Vicki (Dave) Swensen of Marana, Arizona she is survived by brother Bill (Betty) Lythgoe of Walla Walla, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grand-children, numerous nieces and nephews and her great friend Bill Pitzer of Tri-Cities, Washington. She was preceded in death by her sister Janice Smith, and brothers Charles, Bud, and Leo Simmons. She will be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, gorgeous smile and most of all her kind heart. At her request there will be no service. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 11, 2019