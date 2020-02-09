Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Tietsort. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PHYLLIS JEAN TIETSORT Phyllis Jean Tietsort, aka Lady Asterbilt, an extraordinary cheerleader, singer/songwriter, dancer, lover of people, animals, the clouds, that restaurant, the experience, that place, that food, many many friends & her family, passed away peacefully on December 9th from a short tussle with cancer. She has left a massive void on this earth but is having the party of her life in heaven with Jesus and we are confident that upon her arrival she threw her arms around Him and sang "oh.. I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck"! She was born on February 12th, 1935 and lived most of her life in Yakima, she met and married the love of her life in high school band and married him in 1956. Gary and her had three boys who made her very proud, Ken, Steve and Jim. The boys then gave her a few daughters, Shawna Tietsort, Vicki Patterson and Elizabeth Born, grandchildren, Dylan Patterson and wife Krista, Chantel Noel and husband Zech, Bailey Tietsort and wife Taylor and Miles and 2 great grandchildren, Avery and Brantley. She absolutely adored her family! There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, February 15th at New Vintage Church, 2588 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland at 1:00pm and the family would love to have you there! Instead of flowers the family would rather you send that money to the hospice house who was so wonderful and the staff so loving and caring in her last days!

Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 9, 2020

