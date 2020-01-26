Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PRISCILLA JEAN BOTU. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PRISCILLA JEAN BOTU Priscilla went home to be with our Lord and her loved ones December 10, 2019. She was born April 15, 1948 in Pasco and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities. Priscilla was the first of four children born to Roy and Evelyn Thompson. Priscilla attended the First United Methodist Church in Kennewick from Infancy, and attended Kennewick schools until she graduated in 1966. Priscilla then attended CBC. In her youth she was active with Church, 4H horse Club, Jr Sherriff Posse, and later joined Eastern Star. Priscilla enjoyed cooking and baking. She was known for her pies. Priscilla's adult life was about her Children and Grandchildren. She was often found watching her son Race go-karts, then racing cars at Tri-City Raceways, or at her Daughters many activities. Her Children and Grandchildren were the light of her life. Her Grandson Steven was her shining star and constant companion. Priscilla was a retired nuclear chemical process operator at Hanford. Priscilla is survived by her Son Michael J Botu Jr. and her Daughter Michelle N Botu, both of Richland, 3 Grandchildren Tommy Walsh IV, Steven Botu and Clarity Botu, she is also survived by her Brothers Roy Thompson Jr, John Thompson and Sister Rebecca Hildman (Don) all of Kennewick. Nieces and Nephews, extended Family and Friends. She was proceeded in death by her Parents. Memorial service will be held at 1:00pm February 1st at the First United Methodist Church in Kennewick.

PRISCILLA JEAN BOTU Priscilla went home to be with our Lord and her loved ones December 10, 2019. She was born April 15, 1948 in Pasco and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities. Priscilla was the first of four children born to Roy and Evelyn Thompson. Priscilla attended the First United Methodist Church in Kennewick from Infancy, and attended Kennewick schools until she graduated in 1966. Priscilla then attended CBC. In her youth she was active with Church, 4H horse Club, Jr Sherriff Posse, and later joined Eastern Star. Priscilla enjoyed cooking and baking. She was known for her pies. Priscilla's adult life was about her Children and Grandchildren. She was often found watching her son Race go-karts, then racing cars at Tri-City Raceways, or at her Daughters many activities. Her Children and Grandchildren were the light of her life. Her Grandson Steven was her shining star and constant companion. Priscilla was a retired nuclear chemical process operator at Hanford. Priscilla is survived by her Son Michael J Botu Jr. and her Daughter Michelle N Botu, both of Richland, 3 Grandchildren Tommy Walsh IV, Steven Botu and Clarity Botu, she is also survived by her Brothers Roy Thompson Jr, John Thompson and Sister Rebecca Hildman (Don) all of Kennewick. Nieces and Nephews, extended Family and Friends. She was proceeded in death by her Parents. Memorial service will be held at 1:00pm February 1st at the First United Methodist Church in Kennewick. Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close