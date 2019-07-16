Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PRUDENCIO BRIONES Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PRUDENCIO BRIONES SR. Prudencio Briones Sr., of Pasco, WA was reunited with the love of his life on Friday, July 12, 2019. He passed surrounded by his loved ones. Prudencio was born in Edinburg, Texas on April 28, 1921 to Cristobal and Susana Briones. Prudencio married Soila Briones on April 11, 1951. He was a loving and kind man who raised his children with integrity and the ethics of hard work and sacrifice. He was a protector and a healer. While serving as an Army Medic in WWII he earned three bronze medals exemplifying what he believed in so thoroughly that he was willing to give his own life protecting and serving his country, family and the American way of life. Prudencio was preceded in death by his parents, wife Soila Briones, son Jose Palomarez, one sister and three brothers. He is survived by his daughters, Amelia Lopez (Simon), Olivia Valadez (Noe), Gloria Cartagena, Aurora Rau and his sons Ricardo Briones (Jody), Reynaldo Briones, Prudencio (Rocky) Briones Jr. (Aracely), sister Margarita Sanchez and brother Camilo Briones. He is also survived by five generations of descendants. May his love always be felt, may his strength continue on through his family and may his legacy never be forgotten. Viewing: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm (Rosary at 6pm) at Mueller's on 10th and Union, Kennewick. Mass Service: Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10am at St. Joseph's, Kennewick.

