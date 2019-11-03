Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for QATAWILLENE "WILLIE" VANCE. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

QATAWILLENE WILLIE VANCE Einan's at Sunset Qatawillene 'Willie' Vance, 78, was born June 8, 1941 in Lamesa Texas to J.W. and Alene Vance. She passed away on October 23, 2019 at Kadlec Hospital following surgery. Willie was the youngest of three children and moved with her family to Richland when she was 2 years old. She graduated from Richland High School and married Ralph Brinkerhoff in 1959, when she was 17 years old. They were married for 25 years, raising their two children in Richland, enjoying camping, traveling, fishing and family. She was an amazing and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. Willie worked at Sandvik Special Metals Corporation for 24 years, retiring in 2004 as an Inspector. Willie loved nature, the forest, the mountains, the rivers and oceans. She loved animals, especially her dogs Bear, Zina, and Peanut. She loved to golf, cook, read, paint, travel, dance, camp, water ski, watch movies, play games, garden, bowl and snow ski. But more than anything she loved her Family, Friends, and Jesus. She cherished and grew long lasting relationships and was loved by many. She was a positive person that always had a smile on her face and joy in her heart. She was active and adventurous, always wanting to see, do, and experience new things. She was a member of Kosmos social group, the Desert Ski Club, the Rambling Rovers travel group, The Devine Fellowship church, the Buckskin Women's T-Bird golf league, and an avid mall walker. She was a beautiful spirit of light and love that will never be forgotten and will live in our hearts and memories forever. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, J.W. Vance and Betty Kowske. She is survived by her daughter, Kristi Brinkerhoff, and son, Kevin (Patti) Brinkerhoff, her 3 grandchildren, Samantha, Kevin Michael, and Patrick, her 2 great grandchildren, Alex and Ezra, and her niece, Lynn Kowske. There will be a memorial service on November 8 th at 10 am at Einan's in Richland. A reception will immediately follow the service. Please join family and friends to celebrate Willie. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

