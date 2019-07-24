Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for QUENTIN GREGORY SEIDEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

QUENTIN GREGORY SEIDEL Einan's at Sunset Quentin Gregory Seidel, age 87, died peacefully on July 12, 2019. Quentin was born in Morrowville, Kansas, the son of Albert and Gertrude Seidel. When Quentin was young, his family moved to Nebraska. He attended Amity School in his early years and then went away for high school at Spalding Academy. After high school, Quentin worked on the family farm until he joined the Marine Corps. Quentin finished basic training at Camp Pendleton in San Diego. He was then shipped out with the 1st Marine Division to Korea and, upon arrival, was assigned to the 5th Marine Regiment the Anti-Tank Company. Quentin returned home for a short while after Korea and then traveled to Washington State for a quick visit. However, that quick visit never ended since Quentin made Washington his home. He then worked for a few years at various jobs the fruit and wheat harvest, the packing plant, the railroad and the Benton County sheriff's office as a deputy sheriff. Quentin began his career work on the Hanford site in February of 1960. In June of 1960, Quentin married Mary Sue Wilson and moved to Richland where he lived for 59 years. Quentin and Mary Sue had three children: Greg, Jeff and Suzan. Quentin continued to work in various capacities at Hanford until he retired in 1994. Quentin was a longtime parish member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Quentin is survived by his son Greg (Melanie) Seidel of Richland, his son Jeff (Julie) Seidel of Bothell, his daughter Suzan Gore of Richland and his grand- children Gabrielle, Katie, Maddie, Nicholas and Amber. He is also survived by his sister Alberta (Bud) Johnson and many extended relatives. Quentin was preceded in death by his wife Mary Sue in 2016, as well as his parents, four brothers; Lawrence, Gilbert, Maurus and Bernard Seidel, and four sisters; Marcelina Ratliff, LaVerna Becker, Anna Marie Davidson and Theresa Kammerer. Quentin will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Richland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in his name to Christ the King Catholic Church. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

