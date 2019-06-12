Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for QUINN JAYKOB CHEY MILLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

QUINN JAYKOB CHEY MILLER May 1, 2001- May 6, 2019 Quinn was born in Yuma, AZ and passed away at his brother's home in Tempe, AZ. He was raised by his loving father. They spent time outdoors exploring God's beautiful creation in Idaho, Washington and Arizona. They enjoyed hiking together, visiting parks and old west towns. Quinn loved creatures of all kinds and could often be found holding a tiny lizard in his hands. He attended Washington schools in Richland and Kennewick from 2008 to 2014. He will be missed by his family and friends. He always had a great smile ready to share. "Rest in the arms of Jesus, we'll see you again someday." He is survived by his father, Garron Miller, Mesa, AZ; his mother, Renee Blayne, Laveen, AZ; brother, Tristin Miller (Emilee), a nephew and niece; sister, Payg Miller; grandmother, Shanna Larter, Pasco, WA; grandparents, Tom and Deborah Richardson, Sierra Vista, AZ; Aunts: Tonda, Starr, Sarah, Trinity, and Melissa; Uncle Jordan and many cousins. He is proceeded in death by his grandfather, Gene Miller, Salmon, ID. A Celebration of Life service will be held June 15, 2019 10:30 am Bethel Church 600 Shockley Rd., Richland, WA In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Autism Association (

QUINN JAYKOB CHEY MILLER May 1, 2001- May 6, 2019 Quinn was born in Yuma, AZ and passed away at his brother's home in Tempe, AZ. He was raised by his loving father. They spent time outdoors exploring God's beautiful creation in Idaho, Washington and Arizona. They enjoyed hiking together, visiting parks and old west towns. Quinn loved creatures of all kinds and could often be found holding a tiny lizard in his hands. He attended Washington schools in Richland and Kennewick from 2008 to 2014. He will be missed by his family and friends. He always had a great smile ready to share. "Rest in the arms of Jesus, we'll see you again someday." He is survived by his father, Garron Miller, Mesa, AZ; his mother, Renee Blayne, Laveen, AZ; brother, Tristin Miller (Emilee), a nephew and niece; sister, Payg Miller; grandmother, Shanna Larter, Pasco, WA; grandparents, Tom and Deborah Richardson, Sierra Vista, AZ; Aunts: Tonda, Starr, Sarah, Trinity, and Melissa; Uncle Jordan and many cousins. He is proceeded in death by his grandfather, Gene Miller, Salmon, ID. A Celebration of Life service will be held June 15, 2019 10:30 am Bethel Church 600 Shockley Rd., Richland, WA In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Autism Association ( [email protected] Published in Tri-City Herald on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close