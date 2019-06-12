QUINN JAYKOB CHEY MILLER May 1, 2001- May 6, 2019 Quinn was born in Yuma, AZ and passed away at his brother's home in Tempe, AZ. He was raised by his loving father. They spent time outdoors exploring God's beautiful creation in Idaho, Washington and Arizona. They enjoyed hiking together, visiting parks and old west towns. Quinn loved creatures of all kinds and could often be found holding a tiny lizard in his hands. He attended Washington schools in Richland and Kennewick from 2008 to 2014. He will be missed by his family and friends. He always had a great smile ready to share. "Rest in the arms of Jesus, we'll see you again someday." He is survived by his father, Garron Miller, Mesa, AZ; his mother, Renee Blayne, Laveen, AZ; brother, Tristin Miller (Emilee), a nephew and niece; sister, Payg Miller; grandmother, Shanna Larter, Pasco, WA; grandparents, Tom and Deborah Richardson, Sierra Vista, AZ; Aunts: Tonda, Starr, Sarah, Trinity, and Melissa; Uncle Jordan and many cousins. He is proceeded in death by his grandfather, Gene Miller, Salmon, ID. A Celebration of Life service will be held June 15, 2019 10:30 am Bethel Church 600 Shockley Rd., Richland, WA In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Autism Association ([email protected])
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 12, 2019