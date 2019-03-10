Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. JOHN NICKLAS II. View Sign

R. JOHN NICKLAS II John was born on Feb. 24, 1964 in Richland, WA. His family moved to Northern Wisconsin in 1971, long enough to become Packer Fans, and returned to Richland in 1973. John attended elementary school at Christ the King, and Junior and Senior High School at Hanford. Following High School, John moved to Seattle, and received a degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Cogswell College. Following graduation, John managed several precision machine shops, and, for a time owned a machining business. Later, John became a long-time employee of the Home Depot. John loved being outdoors. He was a distance runner, and enjoyed hiking, camping, and backpacking. John also had a great appreciation for the opera and was a fervent fan of the Sounders. John was a kind and gentle man. He was funny, faithful and wise. John was always thinking of others. He touched the lives of many in immeasurable ways. John led his life with love. He was, and is, greatly loved in return. John passed on Feb 24, 2019, his 55th birthday. He is survived by wife Julia, parents Richard and Pam Nicklas, and sister Kristine Nicklas.

