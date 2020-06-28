RAELEEN HARRIS On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Raeleen Harris, loving wife of Richard G. (Dick) Harris, and mother of two boys, Rick and Randy Harris, passed away at the age of 82 in Kennewick, Washington. Raeleen was born on April 18, 1938 in Idaho and was adopted by Claudia and Les Sager in Anaconda, Montana. She graduated from Anaconda High School and married Dick shortly thereafter. Oldest son Rick was born in 1958 and later when he was in grade school, Raeleen and Dick took in foster children to care for. In 1969, a 3-day old baby boy entered their lives and Randy Jo became their second son. Raeleen later went to work at the Anaconda Courthouse and enjoyed interacting with people in the driver's license and treasurer's offices. In 1981 Dick and Rae moved to Richland, WA. They both went to work at Hanford, where Raeleen enjoyed the work, the people, and the Tri-Cities. She would say that the Hanford employers always liked the "Montana folk" because of their good work ethic. Raeleen loved to paint, and her favorite hobby was to create all sorts of greeting cards. She was known for her quick wit, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Raeleen was preceded in death by her father Leslie, mother Claudia and brother Merle. She is survived by husband Dick, sons Rick and Randy, sisters Marie McDonald and Cindy Cook, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Memorial date will be determined at a later date.



