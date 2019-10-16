Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAJAGOPAL "RAJ" GANAPATHY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RAJAGOPAL "RAJ" GANAPATHY Rajagopal "Raj" Ganapathy, 56 of Richland, Washington passed on October 10th. An accomplished Senior Industrial Hygienist, Raj dedicated himself to his job and worked to accomplish any challenge presented to him. He achieved a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and a Master of Science in Environmental Chemistry at the University of Madras and achieved a Master of Science in Environmental Science at Southern Illinois University. He set his sights on fulfillment in both career and family and worked tirelessly to better himself and any situation he found himself in. From the day he came to the United States in 1986, Raj vowed to work hard and create a life for himself that he and his family would be proud of. He worked and loved steadfastly and passionately until his passing. A beloved husband of Martha Sanchez-Raj, cherished and honored father of Jai and Jodi Ganapathy with Toni French, step-father of Martha Barr-Sanchez, proud brother of Mahesh and Suresh Ganapathy and adored son of Ganapathy Rajagopalan and Sarojam Ganapathy, Raj will be missed tremendously. The memorial service will take place at Hillspring Church in Richland, WA on November 2, 2019 at 2pm. Please join us to celebrate Raj's life. Memorial contributions can be made to Benton-Franklin Humane Society.

